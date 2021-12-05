Left Menu

Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory

The government of Puducherry has announced that COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 14:36 IST
Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The government of Puducherry has announced that COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. "We have enforced compulsory COVID19 vaccination in Puducherry UT. Out of over 10 lakh eligible population, only 7.74 lakh people are vaccinated, 2 more lakh people are to be vaccinated yet", G. Sriramulu, Director Health said in an order on Saturday

Those violating the vaccination will be liable to face penal action as per provisions of the law, the Director said. .Earlier this week, former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people inoculated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

