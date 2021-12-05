Left Menu

Amit Shah meets 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore in Jaisalmer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Bhairo Singh Rathore who played an important role in the historic 1971 India-Pakistan war.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 15:05 IST
Amit Shah meets 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore in Jaisalmer
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bhairo Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Bhairo Singh Rathore who played an important role in the historic 1971 India-Pakistan war. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also was present during the meeting in Jaisalmer.

"I was privileged to meet the 1971 war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore, who was posted at Longewala during the war, in Jaisalmer today. Your valour and love for the motherland has created history and immense reverence in the hearts of the countrymen. I bow down to you," Shah tweeted. Notably, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has portrayed the role of Bhairo Singh Rathore in the movie 'Border'.

Shah today addressed the 57th Raising Day of BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs. During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021