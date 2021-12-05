Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against 3 for hurling bombs at office of West Bengal MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:42 IST
NIA files chargesheet against 3 for hurling bombs at office of West Bengal MLA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly hurling bombs at the office premises of a West Bengal MLA, an official said on Sunday.

Sonu Jaiswal, Arif Akhtar and Rahul Kumar have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to hurling of several bombs adjacent to the office gate of MLA Pawan Kumar Singh in September, targeting him and his family members, the NIA official said.

A case was registered at North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal and it was re-registered by the NIA in September, the official said.

Investigation has revealed that all three accused had conspired to commit the crime by using explosives with an intent to destroy the property, the NIA said, adding that further probe is continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021