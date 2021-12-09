Left Menu

Indian fishing vessel rescues 4 Sri Lankan fishermen

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:36 IST
An alert Indian fishing vessel has rescued four Sri Lankan fishermen after their boat faced considerable difficulties in deep waters, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday. Sri Lanka fishing vessel Lulu-01 registration number IMUL-A-0039-TLE was ” facing considerable difficulties in deep waters on December 2, 2021,” the Indian mission said, highlighting the goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

''It was sighted by an Indian fishing boat 24 nautical miles North of Chennai,'' the statement said.

“Concerned for the safety of the Sri Lankan vessel and the people on board, the Indian fishing boat successfully towed the Sri Lankan vessel to the safety of Adani Port, Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.

“All the four crew members of the Sri Lankan vessel are safe and have been provided necessary assistance by the Indian authorities,” it said, adding that this was a humanitarian gesture reflective of the goodwill and friendship between India and Sri Lanka and their peoples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

