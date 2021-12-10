Left Menu

Govt not aware of any unlawful interception of any message: MoS Communications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:39 IST
Govt not aware of any unlawful interception of any message: MoS Communications
  • Country:
  • India

The Communications Ministry on Friday informed Parliament that the government was not aware of any unlawful interception of any message of any individual.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan replied ''No'' to questions in Rajya Sabha, asking ''whether Government is aware of any 'unlawful learning of the contents of any message''' and ''whether the government is aware of any authorised official unlawfully intercepting any message.'' To another question on whether reasons are invariably recorded in writing and orders taken from the competent authorities before intercepting any message under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, Chauhan, in a written reply, stated that the orders for interception under the said section are issued with the approval of the ''competent authority'' as per sub-rules and rules.

''As per sub-rule (2) of these Rules, these orders contain the reasons for such direction,'' Chauhan added. In October, the Supreme Court directed a panel of experts to investigate whether the government used military-grade private Israeli Pegasus spyware to surveil opposition leaders, activists, tycoons, judges and journalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021