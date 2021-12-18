Delhi: 4 killed after container-truck overturns, falls on autorickshaw

Four people were killed after a container-truck overturned and fell on their autorickshaw near the IGI stadium in central Delhi on Saturday, police said. The bodies have been retrieved from the mangled remains of the autorickshaw, they said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Surrender Kumar Yadav, a resident of Shastri Park, and his nephew Jai Kishore, police said.

The identity of the others is being ascertained, they said, adding that the truck's driver and his helper fled the spot after the accident, which was reported by a police patrol team around 6:50 am. The big truck overturned on the Ring Road in front of Gate-16 of the stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. People were deployed to cut through the mangled remains of the autorickshaw to recover the bodies.These were sent to the LNJP hospital, she said. During inquiry, the owner of the truck Jitender, told police that the vehicle was loaded with rice and it was going from Sonipat to the Tughlakabad depot, the DCP said, adding that it was over 35 tonnes. Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, police said.

