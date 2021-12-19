Left Menu

Narmada river level falling after Sardar Sarovar dam height raised: Medha Patkar

Delivering a lecture here, Patkar also called upon the young people to take up the struggle against the government over the inland waterways project, which she said will result in environmental destruction of rivers.Even though the height of the Sardar Sarovar dam has risen, it has caused a fall in the water level of the river.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:02 IST
Narmada river level falling after Sardar Sarovar dam height raised: Medha Patkar
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Medha Patkar on Sunday claimed that the water level of the Narmada river has fallen after the height of the Sardar Sarovar dam was raised in Gujarat. Patkar, who was at the forefront of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, also said the Narmada river was getting destroyed. She alleged that the Sardar Sarovar project has also adversely affected fishermen living downstream of the mega dam, located in Gujarat's Narmada district. Delivering a lecture here, Patkar also called upon the young people to take up the struggle against the government over the inland waterways project, which she said will result in ''environmental destruction of rivers''.

''Even though the height of the Sardar Sarovar (dam) has risen, it has caused a fall in the water level (of the river). The water level recorded in August (monsoon) is usually seen in April (summer). The Narmada river is destroyed,'' she said. Patkar claimed that the government's move to carry on with the inland waterways project without acquiring due environmental permission and changing laws to suit the project is ''creating a situation where lakhs of youth are being challenged to take up the fight.'' The Narmada river flows through the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Narmada Control Authority (NCA) had in 2014 granted permission to raise the height of the mega dam to 138.68 metres from 121.92 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021