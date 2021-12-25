Left Menu

Deputies wound man in California shootout after carjacking

Sheriffs deputies shot and wounded a 44-year-old man during a Christmas Eve shootout in Northern California after he allegedly carjacked an SUV at gunpoint, authorities said.The man was struck at least once by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriffs Office.

PTI | Ranchocordova | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:20 IST
Deputies wound man in California shootout after carjacking

Sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a 44-year-old man during a Christmas Eve shootout in Northern California after he allegedly carjacked an SUV at gunpoint, authorities said.

The man was struck at least once by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. His name was not immediately made public. He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges after he is released from the hospital.

The Sacramento County sheriff's deputies who were involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave. No deputies or civilians were injured.

The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he'd been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer's keys, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. The man appeared to run out of the apartment complex as deputies were setting up a perimeter and he fired multiple rounds at them, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies fired back as the man kept running. He shot back at them and was struck by at least one bullet shot by the deputies as he allegedly tried to carjack another vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The city of Rancho Cordova is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021