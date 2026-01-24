Behind the Velvet Curtain: Unveiling Melania's Journey
Melania Trump will host a private screening of a documentary chronicling her activities 20 days before Donald Trump's second inauguration. The film, titled 'Melania', showcases her influence on her husband, fashion choices, and public engagements, highlighting moments from Inauguration Day 2025 through her collaboration with Amazon's MGM Studios.
Melania Trump is set to unveil a revealing documentary about her life, with a private screening at the White House on Saturday. This new film provides an intimate glimpse into the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration.
The film, simply titled 'Melania,' offers a rare look at the first lady's influence on the president, particularly her role during his second inaugural address. Produced by Marc Beckman, it showcases her fashion sense, diplomatic efforts, and personal moments with Donald Trump.
The documentary will be screened globally from January 30, with promotional activities including a premiere at the soon-to-be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center and an NYSE opening bell appearance by Melania herself.
(With inputs from agencies.)
