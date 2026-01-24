Strengthening Ties: South Korea and the U.S. Discuss Major Trade Agreement

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, currently on a visit to the United States, engaged in talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington. This meeting was reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Saturday.

The purpose of Kim's visit is to focus on discussions aimed at the effective implementation of a comprehensive trade and security agreement. This agreement was originally reached by the presidents of both nations in November.

The discussions between Kim and Vance are part of ongoing bilateral efforts to reinforce the terms of this strategic partnership, pivotal in enhancing trade and security collaborations between South Korea and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)