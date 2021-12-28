Three booked after Dalit girl beaten up, molested in Amethi

An FIR has been lodged against three people after a video purportedly showing a 16-year-old Dalit girl being beaten up and molested went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Police had contacted the girl and based on her father's complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against accused Suraj Soni, Shivam and Sakal, Amethi Deputy Superintendent of Police Arpit Kapoor said.

A search has been launched to nab the accused, the DSP said.

Kapoor said the survivor of the sexual abuse is a resident of a village under the Sangrampur police station area of Amethi district and the incident took place in Raipur Phulwari town.

The police official said efforts are on to arrest the accused soon.

