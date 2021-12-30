Left Menu

Refusal of application for renewal of FCRA registration painful shock: CBCI unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:15 IST
Days after the government refused the Missionaries of Charity's application for the renewal of its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)registration, a unit of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Thursday said it was a ''painful shock''.

The government should reconsider this issue very seriously and renew it at the earliest, Chevalier Adv V C Sebastian, Secretary, Council for Laity, CBCI, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the unit on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said the Missionaries of Charity's application for renewal of the FCRA registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received.

In a statement, the MHA also said that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity but State Bank of India has informed that the organisation itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' refusal of application for its renewal is ''really a painful shock and a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor,'' Sebastian alleged.

There was no clarity about the ''adverse inputs'' that the government claimed to have noticed, he argued.

All over India, the Missionaries of Charity has over 240 houses for orphans, the destitute and AIDS patients. At the present situation after midnight of December 31, 2021, MoC would have ''no funds to feed its large number of poor people,'' he claimed. PTI KND TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

