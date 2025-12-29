Power Struggle Unfolds Within PMK: A Battle of Legacy and Leadership
The PMK faces internal strife as its founder, S Ramadoss, and his son, Anbumani, dispute leadership roles. With Anbumani claiming presidency and Ramadoss supporting his daughter, Sreegandhi Parasuraman, the party navigates its future course and potential alliances ahead of the Assembly election amid expulsions and factional support.
The internal political tussle within the PMK took center stage as founder S Ramadoss convened a significant general council meeting on Monday. His son, Anbumani, persisting with a defiant stance, continues to fuel the party's leadership crisis.
Sreegandhi Parasuraman, Ramadoss' daughter, assumed the role of PMK working president after Anbumani's ousting in October. Key PMK leaders, including G K Mani and R Arul, who back senior Ramadoss, were present at this strategic gathering of the general council and executive committee.
Ramadoss, a trained medical professional, suggested announcing the party's stance on possible electoral alliances for the upcoming Assembly polls post-discussions with senior party figures. Important resolutions are anticipated at this conclusive meeting of the year.
Amid these power dynamics, Ramadoss issued a public caution through his legal counsel, preventing his son from using any party emblems or representing it officially. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Anbumani maintains his claim to the party presidency, hinting at near-future declarations of electoral alliances.
PMK legislator Arul, supporting Ramadoss, praised his sacrifices and leadership, contrasting them against Anbumani's defiance. Despite Anbumani having expelled both Arul and Mani, they remain committed to senior Ramadoss, showcasing the enduring factional divide within PMK.
