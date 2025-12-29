Left Menu

Power Struggle Unfolds Within PMK: A Battle of Legacy and Leadership

The PMK faces internal strife as its founder, S Ramadoss, and his son, Anbumani, dispute leadership roles. With Anbumani claiming presidency and Ramadoss supporting his daughter, Sreegandhi Parasuraman, the party navigates its future course and potential alliances ahead of the Assembly election amid expulsions and factional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:45 IST
Power Struggle Unfolds Within PMK: A Battle of Legacy and Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The internal political tussle within the PMK took center stage as founder S Ramadoss convened a significant general council meeting on Monday. His son, Anbumani, persisting with a defiant stance, continues to fuel the party's leadership crisis.

Sreegandhi Parasuraman, Ramadoss' daughter, assumed the role of PMK working president after Anbumani's ousting in October. Key PMK leaders, including G K Mani and R Arul, who back senior Ramadoss, were present at this strategic gathering of the general council and executive committee.

Ramadoss, a trained medical professional, suggested announcing the party's stance on possible electoral alliances for the upcoming Assembly polls post-discussions with senior party figures. Important resolutions are anticipated at this conclusive meeting of the year.

Amid these power dynamics, Ramadoss issued a public caution through his legal counsel, preventing his son from using any party emblems or representing it officially. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Anbumani maintains his claim to the party presidency, hinting at near-future declarations of electoral alliances.

PMK legislator Arul, supporting Ramadoss, praised his sacrifices and leadership, contrasting them against Anbumani's defiance. Despite Anbumani having expelled both Arul and Mani, they remain committed to senior Ramadoss, showcasing the enduring factional divide within PMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India
3
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
4
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025