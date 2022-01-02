Left Menu

38-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two people for resisting a robbery bid in Northwest Delhis Shalimar Bagh, police said on Sunday.One of the accused, Babul Pathak 22, was arrested but his accomplice is still at large, they said.Gajender Singh, who worked at a printing press in the city, was found dead at a bus stand late Saturday night with stab injuries to the thigh, the police said, adding that he was taken to the BJRM hospital, where doctors declared him dead.There were no CCTV cameras near the spot.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two people for resisting a robbery bid in Northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Babul Pathak (22), was arrested but his accomplice is still at large, they said.

Gajender Singh, who worked at a printing press in the city, was found dead at a bus stand late Saturday night with stab injuries to the thigh, the police said, adding that he was taken to the BJRM hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

''There were no CCTV cameras near the spot. Our team had to analyse CCTVs on other roads to look for the assailants. We identified two suspects. One of them, identified as Babul Pathak, was arrested,'' Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused and his friend were drunk when they came across Singh and asked him to give them his bag and his mobile phone, she said, adding that as Singh resisted, they stabbed him, took his belongings and fled.

A blood-stained knife and the stolen bag of the deceased were recovered from the accused, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the co-accused.

