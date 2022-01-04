Helicopter crashes off coast of northern Israel, media reports

A helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel late on Monday and emergency crews were working to rescue the few people on board, Israeli media reported. There was no immediate comment on the crash from Israeli emergency response teams or the military.

The Ynet news website reported that one crew member was located and two other people may be missing. No other details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)