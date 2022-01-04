Left Menu

Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-01-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 04:08 IST
Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel
A helicopter crashed off Israel's Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was underway.

Israeli media said the aircraft was a navy helicopter and that three people were on board. The reports said one crew member was rescued and taken to a hospital, while the fate of the other two members wasn't immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

