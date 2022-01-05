Six held for bringing liquor to Bihar by UP Roadways bus
Six occupants of an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, including the driver, were on Wednesday arrested here for bringing a huge quantity of liquor to dry Bihar, an official said.According to Excise Inspector Ravi Kumar, the bus which had originated from Charbagh depot in Lucknow was raided upon reaching its destination- the Muzaffarpur bus stand.The raid was conducted, following a tip-off, by a joint team of the excise department and the Town Police Station.
- Country:
- India
Six occupants of an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, including the driver, were on Wednesday arrested here for bringing a huge quantity of liquor to dry Bihar, an official said.
According to Excise Inspector Ravi Kumar, the bus which had originated from Charbagh depot in Lucknow was raided upon reaching its destination- the Muzaffarpur bus stand.
''The raid was conducted, following a tip-off, by a joint team of the excise department and the Town Police Station. It led to recovery of 194 litres of foreign liquor,'' he said.
Bihar went dry in April, 2016. The Nitish Kumar government has been facing a tough challenge in putting a check on liquor smuggled from adjoining states such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Uttar
- Ravi Kumar
- Jharkhand
- Lucknow
- Town Police Station
- Charbagh
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Jharkhand petrol pumps on strike demanding reduction in VAT
Jharkhand village head, daughter killed in bomb attack; wife, son injured
Jharkhand Assembly passes anti-lynching bill, culprits may be jailed for life
Jharkhand couple, minor son found dead at new house; asphyxiation suspected
Jharkhand village head, daughter killed in bomb attack; wife, son injured