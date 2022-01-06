Kazakh president replaces head of security body

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sacked the head of National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, the president's office said on Thursday, amid violent protests raging across the Central Asian nation.

Yermek Sagimbayev, previously head of State Security Service, will now head the committee, which is the local successor to the Soviet KGB.

