Left Menu

Kazakh president replaces head of security body

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 00:52 IST
Kazakh president replaces head of security body
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sacked the head of National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, the president's office said on Thursday, amid violent protests raging across the Central Asian nation.

Yermek Sagimbayev, previously head of State Security Service, will now head the committee, which is the local successor to the Soviet KGB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022