Dozens killed in Kazakhstan unrest, police say
A spokeswoman for police in Kazakhstan's largest city said Thursday that dozens of people were killed in attacks on government buildings.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers have been killed.
