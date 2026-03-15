SCCI Pushes for Kolhan's Economic Revival

The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has actively engaged with Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, to address critical development concerns in Kolhan, a mineral-abundant region in the state.

Led by SCCI President Manav Kedia, the delegation, which included Jamshedpur West legislator Saryu Roy, met with Soren during the state assembly's ongoing budget session. A focal point of their discussion was the stalled airport project at Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum.

The business group emphasized the necessity of the airport's completion to boost regional business and tourism. In response, Chief Minister Soren assured the delegation that decisive actions will soon be taken to resume the airport's construction.