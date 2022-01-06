Left Menu

Ukrainian court freezes property of ex-president Poroshenko - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:19 IST
Ukraine's court froze property owned by former President Petro Poroshenko as part of a formal investigation into alleged high treason by the former head of state, Interfax News Agency said on Thursday.

"The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv upheld the prosecutor's petition regarding the freezing of property of the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected by Ukrainian law enforcement officers of high treason and aiding terrorism," Interfax said citing the court's document.

Ukrainian prosecutors say Poroshenko was involved in financing Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015. He denies the allegations.

