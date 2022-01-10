U.S., Russia talks over Ukraine crisis underway in Geneva

Negotiations between Russia and the United States aimed at addressing a crisis in Ukraine began in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed. The discussions which are taking place at the U.S. diplomatic mission began at 0855 local time (0755 GMT), the official said.

Russia is also due to hold negotiations with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)