EAM Jaishankar speaks to British counterpart Liz Truss

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss, covering ''shared interest'' in trade, investment and security.

Jaishankar described the phone talks as a ''warm conversation''.

''A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed our shared interest in trade, investment and security. Look forward to welcoming her in India,'' he tweeted.

In May last year, India and the UK adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connect among others. The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson at a virtual summit.

Jaishankar also spoke to Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

''Spoke to DPM and FM Prak Sokhonn of Cambodia. Discussed India ASEAN relations, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and the situation in Myanmar. Will work closely with Cambodia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair,'' he tweeted.

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with the focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence. In the last few days, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from the US, Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. He also spoke to foreign ministers of Egypt, Israel, Australia, Indonesia, the Maldives, Bhutan, Iran and France.

