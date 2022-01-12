U.S. imposes sanctions on North Korea-linked individuals, entity
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on seven individuals and one entity under its non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction sanctions program, the U.S. Treasury said.
The move is related to North Korea sanctions regulations, a statement on the Treasury's website showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- North Korea
- Treasury
- U.S. Treasury
Advertisement