Many unresolved issues remain in Iran nuclear talks -source

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:51 IST
Many issues in a range of areas remain unresolved in indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a source close to the talks said on Friday.

"In every single part of the (unfinished) paper (outlining a deal) there are issues that are still under consideration," the source told reporters, adding that while negotiations are moving in the right direction they "do not have all the time in the world".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

