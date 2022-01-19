Multilateral exercise Milan's 2022 edition expected to be largest: Indian Navy

Biennial multilateral exercise Milan's 2022 edition is expected to be the largest one with likely participation of navies of 45-plus countries, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

Final planning conference for Milan 2022 was held on Wednesday at New Delhi in hybrid format -- participants attending virtually as well as physically -- said the Indian Navy on Twitter.

Milan's 2022 edition is scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4, the Navy mentioned.

Theme of Milan's 2022 edition would be 'Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration', it noted.

Milan is a biennial multilateral event hosted by the Indian Navy since 1995.

''This 2022 edition of Milan is expected to be the largest with likely participation of more than 45 countries,'' it mentioned.

