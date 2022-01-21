Lavrov, Blinken agree to boost efforts to resolve embassies dispute - ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken agreed during talks in Geneva on Friday to step up efforts to normalise the work of their respective embassies and the visa regime between them, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough on Ukraine at the talks on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.

