China says lodged stern representations with U.S., Japan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:22 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing had lodged stern representations with the United States and Japan, after a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Biden and Kishida agreed in their meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues including China, North Korea's missiles and Russia's threat to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

