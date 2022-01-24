Russia will respond if U.S. boosts troops in Eastern Europe - lawmaker
Russia will "respond appropriately" if the United States deploys more troops in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov as saying on Monday.
Kartapolov, who heads the Russian parliament's defense committee, spoke after the New York Times reported that U.S. President Joe Biden was considering sending thousands of troops to NATO allies in the region amid tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
