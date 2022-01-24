Russian, Cuban leaders discuss 'strategic partnership' coordination - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed coordination of a "strategic partnership" on the global arena in a phone call with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Kremlin said on Monday.
They also agreed to "activate" contacts on various levels and to strengthen bilateral ties.
