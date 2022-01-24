Left Menu

Russian, Cuban leaders discuss 'strategic partnership' coordination - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 20:52 IST
Russian, Cuban leaders discuss 'strategic partnership' coordination - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed coordination of a "strategic partnership" on the global arena in a phone call with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Kremlin said on Monday.

They also agreed to "activate" contacts on various levels and to strengthen bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

