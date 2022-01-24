Three held with cannabis in Nagpur

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday. The accused trio- Mohd Zafar Mohd Jakir (25), Shivanand Kumar Sharma (22) and Santosh Kumar Sharma (24)- were taken into custody from the Maharajbaug area on Sunday on a tip-off. They are currently staying in a slum area in Nagpur, an official said. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI CORNSK NSK

