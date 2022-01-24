Left Menu

Three held with cannabis in Nagpur

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday. The accused trio- Mohd Zafar Mohd Jakir 25, Shivanand Kumar Sharma 22 and Santosh Kumar Sharma 24- were taken into custody from the Maharajbaug area on Sunday on a tip-off.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:16 IST
Three held with cannabis in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday. The accused trio- Mohd Zafar Mohd Jakir (25), Shivanand Kumar Sharma (22) and Santosh Kumar Sharma (24)- were taken into custody from the Maharajbaug area on Sunday on a tip-off. They are currently staying in a slum area in Nagpur, an official said. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI CORNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022