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Bihar Alleged Assault Incident Sparks Outrage

Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Nalanda, Bihar. The attack, captured on a viral video, happened on the streets of Noor Sarai. While two suspects are in custody, others remain at large. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state's handling of law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST
Bihar Alleged Assault Incident Sparks Outrage
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  • India

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Nalanda district, two men have been arrested for allegedly groping a woman and dragging her on the street. The attack, captured in a viral video, took place in the Noor Sarai area, drawing widespread condemnation.

The woman lodged a complaint on March 26, leading to the arrests of Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto, both from Ajaypur village. Police are actively pursuing other individuals identified in the video clip.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition, slammed the government, calling it a "shameful incident" in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district. Yadav alleged that the attack was an attempted gang rape and criticized the state's law and order situation as deteriorating.

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