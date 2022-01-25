Left Menu

Biden does not intend to send unilateral U.S. troops to Ukraine: White House

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to send unilateral U.S. troops to Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday, after Washington put some 8,500 troops on alert to reassure NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup.

"Just to be clear: there is no intention or interest or desire by the president to send troops to Ukraine. NATO is a forum to support our eastern flank partners and countries, and that's what the focus has been on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

