20-day joint maritime exercise off West Coast ends

A joint maritime exercise involving all three wings of Indian armed forces and also the Coast Guard, that provided the participants an opportunity to operate together under realistic conditions and enhance inter-service synergy, has concluded, the Navy said on Wednesday.

The exercise, 'Paschim Lehar (XPL-2022)', involving the Navy, the Air Force, the Army and the Coast Guard concluded off the West Coast on Tuesday, the Navy said in a statement.

The drill was conducted over a duration of 20 days with an objective to validate operational plans of the Western Naval Command and enhance inter-service synergy among the Navy, the IAF, the Army and the Coast Guard, it said.

The exercise was conducted under the aegis of FOC-in-C (flag officer commanding–in-chief), Western Naval Command.

The intra-theatre exercise included mobilisation and participation of over 40 ships and submarines of the Indian Navy, the statement said.

In addition, the IAF deployed Su-30 MKI, Jaguar maritime strike aircraft, flight refuelling aircraft and AWACs, alongside the Indian Navy's maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8i, Dorniers, IL 38 SD, unmanned aerial systems and MiG 29K strike jet for the manoeuvres.

Various elements of the Army, including air defence batteries, were also mobilised for the exercise. After a long gap, many Offshore Patrol Vessels, Fast Patrol Vessels and Air Cushion Vessels of the Coast Guard also participated in 'Paschim Lehar', the statement said.

A variety of weapon firings in a realistic tactical scenario, besides validation of operational missions and tasks under varying settings were undertaken during the drill, it said.

The exercise provided all participating forces an opportunity to operate together under realistic conditions, in responding to contemporary maritime challenges, across the areas of the command's responsibility, the statement added.

