U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to consider departing now
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:00 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now, saying that the security situation in the country was "unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action".
The security situation in Ukraine "can deteriorate with little notice", the embassy said on its website https://bit.ly/3H932eH on Wednesday.
