U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to consider departing now

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now, saying that the security situation in the country was "unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action".

The security situation in Ukraine "can deteriorate with little notice", the embassy said on its website https://bit.ly/3H932eH on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)