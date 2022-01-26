Blinken says U.S. has transmitted written responses to Russia
26-01-2022
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States on Wednesday delivered its written responses to Russia on its demands for security guarantees as part of negotiations to avert a military escalation against Ukraine.
Blinken told reporters the response sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it, and has a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns Russia has raised. He added that the United States is open to dialogue.
