Left Menu

Blinken says written response to Russia sets out diplomatic path forward

"All told it sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it," Blinken told reporters, adding that he expects to have follow-on discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in coming days. Blinken said the U.S. response to Russia's demands reflects that Washington is open to dialogue and prefers diplomacy, but that it remains up to Russia how to respond.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:56 IST
Blinken says written response to Russia sets out diplomatic path forward

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington's written response to Russia's security demands sets out a diplomatic path forward if Moscow were to approach it seriously, as the United States seeks to avert a military escalation against Ukraine.

Blinken said the document, delivered to Russia on Wednesday, has a "principled and pragmatic" evaluation of the concerns that Moscow has raised, adding that the response was fully coordinated with Ukraine and Washington's European allies. "All told it sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it," Blinken told reporters, adding that he expects to have follow-on discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in coming days.

Blinken said the U.S. response to Russia's demands reflects that Washington is open to dialogue and prefers diplomacy, but that it remains up to Russia how to respond. He warned the United States would be ready either way. Washington has made clear that Russian demands for NATO to pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from ever joining are non-starters. It says it is ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.

Tensions are high after Russia massed an estimated 100,000 troops in reach of its neighbor's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. Russia denies planning an invasion. Blinken on Wednesday said there will be no change in the U.S. position on NATO's open door policy.

While the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will remain open, Blinken said, he warned that Americans in the former Soviet country should strongly consider leaving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022