Boy stabbed to death in northeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:15 IST
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by two men while he was trying to save his friend from their assault here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gulzar, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday in Northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar when the two accused, identified as Gaurav (19) and Ajay (21), engaged in a fight with Gulzar's friend Suraj over a petty issue in a park.

The accused and the victim were known to each other, they added.

Gaurav, who had a weapon with him, thrashed Suraj. When Gulzar intervened to save his friend, he was allegedly stabbed, a senior police officer said.

The two accused escaped the spot after the incident, police said, adding they were arrested later.

A case was registered against them under IPC section 302 (murder), they said.

Gulzar was rushed to a hospital but he died during treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

