Setting a New Benchmark: Writer Gaurav Solanki's Triumph in Hindi Cinema

In a groundbreaking moment for Hindi cinema, writer Gaurav Solanki emerges as the highest-paid crew member on filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming courtroom drama, 'Assi'. This unprecedented remuneration highlights the vital role of scriptwriting, setting a new standard in the industry.

The film's first poster, released on social media, proudly declares Solanki's pay surpassing even the stars of the movie. Solanki, who learned of his top-tier compensation only recently, views this as a long-awaited acknowledgment of writers' contributions to cinema.

'Assi', starring Taapsee Pannu, delves into the impact of an assault on a workaholic woman, exploring the justice system's response. Set to release on February 20, the film reunites Solanki with director Sinha, promising a powerful narrative experience.

