Russia says NATO force pullback would ease tensions

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday that the NATO military alliance should pull back forces from Eastern Europe and that such a move would help reduce military tensions in the region.

"It's clear military tensions would be reduced if NATO withdrew its forces from Eastern European countries. This is what we are calling for," Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry, said at a weekly news briefing.

