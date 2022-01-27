Left Menu

Russia says NATO force pullback would ease tensions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:49 IST
Russia says NATO force pullback would ease tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday that the NATO military alliance should pull back forces from Eastern Europe and that such a move would help reduce military tensions in the region.

"It's clear military tensions would be reduced if NATO withdrew its forces from Eastern European countries. This is what we are calling for," Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for the ministry, said at a weekly news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022