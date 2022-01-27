Six migrants drowned, another 30 missing off Tunisia - navy

At least six migrants drowned, and another 30 were missing after the boat carrying them capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Thursday, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Tunisia's navy and coastguard vessels managed to rescue 34 people from the boat that was travelling from Libya to Europe, Mohamed Zekri added. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

