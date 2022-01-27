One Sudanese protester shot dead by security forces in Khartoum - medics
One protester was shot dead in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Thursday during anti-coup demonstrations, medics aligned with a movement to end military rule said.
The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 78, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.
