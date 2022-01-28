Left Menu

Ponzi scheme: Man on the run since 2020 arrested in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:40 IST
Ponzi scheme: Man on the run since 2020 arrested in Thane
A man on the run since November, 2020 after allegedly cheating investors has been arrested, a Thane police official said on Friday.

Economic Offences Wing assistant inspector Sameer Shaikh said Aditya Rediz, director of a firm that had duped some 10,000 people to the tune of around Rs 22 crore, including Rs 35.38 lakh from a 57-year-old woman, was held on a tip off from Badlapur on Wednesday.

He said the chairperson of the company, identified as Arun Gandhi, was held earlier, and efforts are on to nab Aditya's parents Hemant and Manasi, who are also directors.

