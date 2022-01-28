Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:46 IST
Putin now has military capability to act against Ukraine: Pentagon chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin now has the military capability to act against Ukraine, as it builds up forces near the post-Soviet country's borders.

He told reporters that the U.S. remains focused on countering Russian disinformation, including anything that could be used as a pretect for attacks against Ukraine. He added that the U.S. was committed to helping Ukraine defend itself, including by providing aditional anti-armor weaponry.

