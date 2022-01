BRIEF-U.S. FTC extends deadline for public comment on supply chain disruptions

U.S. FTC:

* U.S. FTC SAYS IT EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* FTC SAYS IS EXTENDING BY 30 DAYS DEADLINE TO SUBMIT COMMENTS AS PART OF AGENCY’S INQUIRY INTO SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, DEADLINE NOW FEBRUARY 28 Source: https://bit.ly/3AOyOvi

