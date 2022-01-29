Left Menu

Biden will move U.S. troops to Eastern Europe 'in the near term'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 04:18 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday he will be moving U.S. troops to Eastern European and NATO countries "in the near term."

The Pentagon has placed about 8,500 U.S. troops on stand-by for possible deployment to Europe amid Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border.

