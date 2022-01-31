Left Menu

Russian navy holds anti-submarine drills in Norwegian Sea

Vessels of Russia's Northern Fleet have completed anti-submarine drills in the Norwegian Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday, part of a broader naval exercise amid a stand-off with the United States and NATO.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:34 IST
Vessels of Russia's Northern Fleet have completed anti-submarine drills in the Norwegian Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday, part of a broader naval exercise amid a stand-off with the United States and NATO. Russian military moves are being closely watched by the West at a time when a troop build-up near its border with Ukraine has sparked fears of a conflict. Moscow has denied it plans to launch an attack on Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement a Russian missile cruiser and a frigate aided by a specially equipped helicopter practiced various ways of locating submarines during the drills. Russia is carrying out drills involving more than 140 vessels from all of its fleets in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the North, Okhotsk and Mediterranean seas.

