Left Menu

60,000 start-ups established since 2016 have created over 6 lakh job opportunities: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that since 2016, 60,000 start-ups have been established in the country creating over 6 lakh job opportunities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:02 IST
60,000 start-ups established since 2016 have created over 6 lakh job opportunities: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that since 2016, 60,000 start-ups have been established in the country creating over 6 lakh job opportunities. On the first day of the budget session of the Parliament, the President addressed the joint sitting and said, "Our start-up industry is also an example of the infinite new possibilities that are rapidly taking shape under the leadership of our youth. Since 2016, 60,000 new start-ups have been established in 56 different sectors in our country. More than six lakh jobs have been created by these start-ups."

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said that more than 40 unicorn start-ups have emerged in the country, each with a minimum market value of Rs 7,400 crore. He noted that the government has taken many policy decisions and opened up several new sectors so that the youth can benefit from rapidly changing technology.

"Through the Start-ups Intellectual Property Protection Program, the government has simplified and accelerated the processes related to patents and trademarks. As a result, nearly 6,000 patents and more than 20,000 trademarks have been applied for in this financial year," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022