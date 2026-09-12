Zverev Storms into U.S. Open Final with Commanding Performance

Alexander Zverev secured a spot in the U.S. Open final on Friday by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6), advancing towards a potential second Grand Slam title.

The reigning French Open champion overcame challenging five-set matches in the early rounds and now boasts a streak of four consecutive straight-set victories as he enters his third successive major final. This achievement also sees him returning to the U.S. Open final, where he last finished as runner-up in 2020 to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev dominated the initial set and capitalized on this to take an early break in the second. Khachanov responded by breaking Zverev's serve, snapping a 37-game service win streak and creating a tense tiebreaker scenario. Despite Khachanov's resilience and brief lead in the third set tiebreak, Zverev held on to clinch the victory, securing his spot in Sunday's final against either Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton.