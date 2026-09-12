Lula vs. Bolsonaro: Brazil's Political Showdown

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to hold a numerical advantage over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in potential election scenarios, according to a Datafolha poll released on Friday.

The poll illustrates the intense political rivalry heading into the October elections, highlighting Lula's lead against his contender, Bolsonaro.

This survey provides a snapshot of public opinion, underlining the evolving electoral landscape in Brazil as citizens gear up to vote.